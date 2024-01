Calls to St. Vincent De Paul for assistance in paying energy bills increased by over two thirds in the space of two years.

The charity appeared before the Oireachtas Social Protection Committee, which is discussing challenges faced as a result of energy poverty.

SVP says recent price cuts by energy companies are welcome, but more people have called for help since the crisis began.

Head of Justice at SVP, Dr. Tricia Kielthy told the committee the crisis is had a massive impact on the public…………