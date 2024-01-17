Tourism bodies urged to capitalise on major golf tournament coming to Donegal

Tourism bodies are being urged to capitalise on a major golf tournament bound for Donegal this summer.

Ballyliffin Golf Club will host the R&A Amateur Championships in June with coverage of the event set to be broadcast to 500 million viewers worldwide.

Councillor Martin McDermott says the opportunity must be seized by tourism groups in Donegal to promote the county to its fullest.

He says its vital all efforts are centered on making the event a success with the prospect of Ballyliffin hosting The Open on the cards: