10,500 fewer patients on waiting lists in NW in 2023

There were 10,500 fewer patients on hospital waiting lists in the North West at the end of 2023.

That’s according to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly in an update released on progress made to address hospital waiting lists across the region.

There was a 13% reduction in the number of patients on outpatient waiting lists at Letterkenny University Hospital at the end of last year – equating to 2,200 fewer people.

Meanwhile, 2,500 less patients were waiting over 12 months for an outpatient appointment at the hospital, a reduction of 45%.

In terms of the number awaiting an inpatient/day-case procedure, there were 750 fewer patients, down 33% and 55% less patients were waiting over 12 months for treatment.

There was also a reduction in the number of patients on waiting lists at Sligo University Hospital. The number on an outpatient waiting list was down 21% while there were 36% less people waiting longer than 12 months for an outpatient appointment and a 28% reduction in patients waiting for an inpatient /day-case procedure.

Minister Donnelly has thanked the efforts of workers in hospitals in the region to lower the number on waiting lists.