Just short of 33,000 new housing commencement notices were received by relevant authorities last year.

That’s the highest on record and is up more than a fifth on 2022.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien described the figures as impressive and says they indicate housing supply continues to increase.

In Donegal, the number of notices received was down 11% compared to 2022. 330 commencement notices were received by Donegal County Council last year.