ATU Donegal exit Sigerson Cup with defeat to MTU Cork

ATU Donegal bowed out of the Sigerson Cup on Wednesday night losing to MTU Cork 3-20 to 1-14 after extra time at Abbottstown in Dublin.

Heading into the closing minutes of normal time, the Letterkenny College kicked three unanswered scores to go one point ahead, but MTU would hit an equaliser to force additional time.

ATU would manage just one further scored as the Cork men bagged 3-4.

Donegal players Luke McGlynn, Oisin Caulfield and Rory O’Donnell all played but Jason McGee didn’t feature through injury.

McGlynn scored 0-6 with O’Donnell hitting 0-3. Kealan Dunleavy scored 1-2 on the night.

Elsewhere, DCU avoided relegation to the Trench Cup by beating SETU Carlow 1-14 to 2-8. Shane O’Donnell, Jamie Grant and Johnny McGroddy all featured for the Dublin side.

ATU Sligo are also out having lost 0-14 to 0-6 to University Galway, UCC beat ATU Galway 9-21 to 3-6 and St Mary’s went down to TU Dublin 2-11 to 2-7.