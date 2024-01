The Marine Section of Donegal County Council is to review the safety of the ferry slipway in Rathmullan.

The issue’s been raised by Cllr Pauric McGarvey, who believes when the Lough Swilly Ferry to Buncrana isn’t operating, a new barrier or gate is necessary on the ferry slipway.

Cllr McGarvey says he fears the tragedy on the pier in Buncrana in 2016 could be repeated in Rathmullan: