Concerns over plans to deploy Garda reserves to areas with high numbers of refugees

Garda representatives have expressed concern over reports the Government is considering deploying the Garda reserve to areas with a high number of refugees.

The Taoiseach has asked ministers to look at providing extra resources to the 10 regions taking in the most migrants.

Among the measures being considered are extra nurses in GP practices, additional English language teachers, and more reserve Gardaí.

President of the GRA, Donegal Garda Brendan O’Connor, doesn’t believe deploying more reserve Gardaí is the right approach:

