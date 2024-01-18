Defective block homeowners to lodge formal complaint to EU

A formal complaint is to be lodged this week to the EU on behalf of defective block homeowners in a bid to increase pressure on the EU Commission to take action against the Irish State on the defective concrete crisis.

The publishing of a report from EU Parliament following a mission to Donegal in November to see first-hand the impact on homeowners is imminent.

A group of affected homeowners initially presented to the EU Parliament Petitions Committee in 2021.

Joe Morgan, a defective block campaigner who is leading the EU escalation says intervention from Europe is vital: