Deputy Pringle calls on Government to reverse counselling service funding decision

Deputy Thomas Pringle has called on the Government to reverse a funding decision that’s leaving Donegal’s only child and adolescent counselling service to close.

He’s says the news has shocked the county and the many families it has helped.

Deputy Pringle questioned the Minister of State for Health, Mary Butler, on who’s decision it was to not fund a vital service:

In her response Minister Butler said she is awaiting a briefing from CHO1 and will engage with the services to see what can be done to resolve the issue.