ESB planned outages in Donegal postponed

Planned ESB Network outages in Donegal are not going ahead today.
Outages were to take place in Letterkenny and St Johnston to allow works to go ahead.
ESB say these will be arranged for a future date and apologise for any inconvenience caused.
