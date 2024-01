Fears are growing in coastal communities following significant declines in the Irish fishing sector.

The Bord Bia Report “2023 – 2024 Future Focused” shows a drop in exports, fish volumes and the value of fish.

Exports in the pelagic sector, which would affect Killybegs, fell by 31%.

Brendan Byrne is the CEO of the Irish Fish Processors and Exporters Association.

He says the Government has a responsibility to step in and support the sector, as it has in the past for others: