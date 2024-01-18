Glen’s best football will be needed to win All Ireland – Malachy O’Rourke & Conor Glass

Watty Grahams Glen of Maghera are back in the AIB GAA Football All Ireland Club Championship Final this Sunday when they take on St Brigid’s of Roscommon at Croke Park.

The Derry and Ulster champions were on the wrong end of the result at the hands of Kilmacud Crokes in the 2023 decider but avenged that defeat at the semi final stage a number of weeks ago at a foggy Armagh.

Jack Doherty and Ryan Doogan are doubts for the game but management are hopefully they can feature in the final.

Glen boss Malachy O’Rourke is hoping last years experience will help them this time around but knows another big performances will be needed.

–

Conor Glass returned from Australia a number of years ago to focus on club and county and once again he has an opportunity of All Ireland glory.

The Derry midfielder has been telling Oisin Langan they’ll need to play their best football of the season to win.