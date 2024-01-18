Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Glen’s best football will be needed to win All Ireland – Malachy O’Rourke & Conor Glass

Watty Grahams Glen of Maghera are back in the AIB GAA Football All Ireland Club Championship Final this Sunday when they take on St Brigid’s of Roscommon at Croke Park.

The Derry and Ulster champions were on the wrong end of the result at the hands of Kilmacud Crokes in the 2023 decider but avenged that defeat at the semi final stage a number of weeks ago at a foggy Armagh.

Jack Doherty and Ryan Doogan are doubts for the game but management are hopefully they can feature in the final.

Glen boss Malachy O’Rourke is hoping last years experience will help them this time around but knows another big performances will be needed.

Conor Glass returned from Australia a number of years ago to focus on club and county and once again he has an opportunity of All Ireland glory.

The Derry midfielder has been telling Oisin Langan they’ll need to play their best football of the season to win.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

cows
News, Audio, Top Stories

Resumption of beef imports positive for Donegal beef sector – Minister McConalogue

18 January 2024
Mica Homeowners Europe
News, Audio, Top Stories

Defective block homeowners to lodge formal complaint to EU

18 January 2024
Rosslare 1
News, Top Stories

Man arrested in connection with discovery of 14 people in container at Rosslare port released

18 January 2024
Road-Closed-Sign2
News, Top Stories

Ardara Road closed following crash

18 January 2024
Advertisement

Related News

cows
News, Audio, Top Stories

Resumption of beef imports positive for Donegal beef sector – Minister McConalogue

18 January 2024
Mica Homeowners Europe
News, Audio, Top Stories

Defective block homeowners to lodge formal complaint to EU

18 January 2024
Rosslare 1
News, Top Stories

Man arrested in connection with discovery of 14 people in container at Rosslare port released

18 January 2024
Road-Closed-Sign2
News, Top Stories

Ardara Road closed following crash

18 January 2024
luh logo
News, Top Stories

10,500 fewer patients on waiting lists in NW in 2023

18 January 2024
house building
News, Top Stories

330 new housing commencement notices received by DCC in 2023

18 January 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube