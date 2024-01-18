HSE to meet to discuss future of Letterkenny counselling services

It’s been confirmed that the HSE is to hold a meeting to discuss the future of the Letterkenny counselling service currently operating from the Raphoe Diocesan Centre.

If money to fund a full-time director is not made available then the service will cease to operate from March.

There are currently 120 people availing of the vital service with hundreds more on a waiting list.

The issue was raised in the Dail again, this time by Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty who told Minister of State Mary Butler that the closure of the service would be devastating:

In response, Minister Butler confirmed that funding would be provided by her Department similar to what was allocated in 2023: