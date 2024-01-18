Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Letterkenny Milford to MD write to Minister for clarity over fire hydrant responsibility

A Fire Service representative told Letterkenny Milford Municipal District this week that Uisce Eireann have been briefed on the urgent need to clear a blocked hydrant at Long Lane outside the site of a house fire in December. However, he could not state whether that work has been done.

Cllrs Gerry McMonagle and Jimmy Kavanagh both had motions before the meeting calling for a comprehensive programme to check hydrant markings and access.

They were told the fire service currently carries out examinations, and then reports any issues to Uisce Eireann.

Both Cllr McMonagle and Cllr Kavanagh said there needs to be government clarification on where responsibility for inspections lies.

Cllr Kavanagh successfully proposed that the council formally write to the minister seeking that clarification:

