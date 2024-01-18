Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Man dies in suspected explosion in Dublin

A man has died after a suspected explosion in Dublin City Centre.

Gardaí are working to determine the exact cause.

Gardai and emergency services were called to the scene of an explosion at a homeless shelter on little Britain street in Dublin City shortly after 3:30 this afternoon.

One man has died as a result of the incident, and there are no reports of any other injuries at this time.

Residents at the premises have been evacuated, and a cordon, along with local traffic diversions, are currently in place.

The precise cause of the explosion is currently under investigation while it has been confirmed it was a localised incident confined to one room.

DePaul is working with local authorities to insure all service users are provided with alternative accommodation for what is set to be another freezing night in dublin city.

