Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

After a look at the front pages, we go to Glenties to hear how the Student Council was proactive and successful in campaigning for road safety measures outside the school. The biggest strike ever is taking place in Northern Ireland, we hear what has caused it and how the issues can be resolved. Later listener Noel outlines his negative experience with the health system:

We chat to the founders of the Farmers Alliance party which is now a registered pollical party and can run candidates in upcoming elections and there’s an update on the Raphoe diocesan Child and adolescence counseling services:

In this hour we hear how Steers Housing Associating is inviting new board members. Coronation Street have a Lymes Disease storyline and examine how the experience presenting in Britain is very differnt to Ireland. Later there are details on Empowerment Workshops taking place in the Shandon Hotel and Mary Daly has details of an event for people planning an event or festival: