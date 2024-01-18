Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Podcast Thursday's Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

After a look at the front pages, we go to Glenties to hear how the Student Council was proactive and successful in campaigning for road safety measures outside the school. The biggest strike ever is taking place in Northern Ireland, we hear what has caused it and how the issues can be resolved. Later listener Noel outlines his negative experience with the health system:

We chat to the founders of the Farmers Alliance party which is now a registered pollical party and can run candidates in upcoming elections and there’s an update on the Raphoe diocesan Child and adolescence counseling services:

In this hour we hear how Steers Housing Associating  is inviting new board members. Coronation Street have a Lymes Disease storyline and examine how the experience presenting in Britain is very differnt to Ireland. Later there are details on Empowerment Workshops taking place in the Shandon Hotel and Mary Daly has details of an event for people planning an event or festival:

Shines of Killybegs
News, Top Stories

Unique fish tasting experience opens in Killybegs

18 January 2024
Garda Exterior
News, Audio, Top Stories

Concerns over plans to deploy Garda reserves to areas with high numbers of refugees

18 January 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

18 January 2024
Donegal County Council Logo (high resolution)
News, Audio, Top Stories

Public information session in Dungloe cancelled tonight

18 January 2024
Advertisement

