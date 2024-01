There has been an update for 14 out of the 19 families facing eviction in Letterkenny.

In a meeting of Ballymacool Residents Association, it was revealed these families may be able to get help form the Tenant-In Situ and Cost Rental Tenant-In Situ schemes.

One of the other families have since moved, and the remaining are attempting to get a mortgage.

Chairperson Cathal McGlynn says it’s a positive move in the right direction: