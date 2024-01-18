Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Tusla committed to maintaining counselling service in Letterkenny

Tusla says it is committed to working with the Raphoe Diocesan Pastoral Services to maintain counselling services in Letterkenny.

Senior officials from the Child and Family Agency met with the service this week.

Following what has been described as a productive meeting, Tusla has committed to continue to work with the counselling service to help them resolve current financial operational issues and to develop a sustainability plan and ensure necessary clinical governance and oversight of operations are in place.

The Agency will engage with other key stakeholders to support the service which it provides funding for, in order for it to continue to provide vital counselling supports across Donegal.

Gerry Hone, Regional Chief Officer West North West, Tusla says he is fully aware of the significance of the counselling services and conscious of how the closure of it would affect local communities.

Mr Hone says the Agency will also look at how existing funding can be utilised to continue to provide essential supports.

Full Statement:
Tusla – Child and Family Agency is committed to working with Raphoe Diocesan Pastoral Services to maintain the important counselling services they provide in communities across Donegal and to support the organisation going forward.

Senior officials from Tusla met with Raphoe Diocesan Pastoral Services yesterday, Tuesday 16th January. Following a productive meeting the Agency has committed to continue to work with the organisation to help them resolve current financial operational issues and to develop a sustainability plan and ensure necessary clinical governance and oversight of operations are in place. The Agency will engage with other key stakeholders to support the service, in order for it to continue to provide vital counselling supports across the county.

Tusla provides funding to Raphoe Diocesan Pastoral Services for counselling services to children, young people and families in Donegal, which includes a core budget and other additional payments which have been provided to help address the growing demand for the service countywide and the current waiting lists.

Speaking about the situation, Gerry Hone, Regional Chief Officer West North West, Tusla said: “I am fully aware of the significance of the counselling services provided by the Raphoe Diocesan Pastoral Services to communities across Donegal. We are committed to working with the organisation to help them to develop a sustainability plan so that they can continue to provide these important services in the area.

We are conscious of how the closure of this service would affect local communities and the concern that this has caused across the county. We will also look at how existing funding can be utilised to continue to provide essential supports.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

childcare
News, Top Stories

Landmark reforms of the child maintenance system before Dáil today

18 January 2024
fire hydrant
News, Audio, Top Stories

Letterkenny Milford to MD write to Minister for clarity over fire hydrant responsibility

18 January 2024
gmb strike
News, Audio, Top Stories

170,000 people on strike in NI today

18 January 2024
Fish Fishing Fishermen
News, Audio, Top Stories

Fears growing among fishing sector declines

18 January 2024
Advertisement

Related News

childcare
News, Top Stories

Landmark reforms of the child maintenance system before Dáil today

18 January 2024
fire hydrant
News, Audio, Top Stories

Letterkenny Milford to MD write to Minister for clarity over fire hydrant responsibility

18 January 2024
gmb strike
News, Audio, Top Stories

170,000 people on strike in NI today

18 January 2024
Fish Fishing Fishermen
News, Audio, Top Stories

Fears growing among fishing sector declines

18 January 2024
tusla22
News, Top Stories

Tusla committed to maintaining counselling service in Letterkenny

18 January 2024
Thomas Nov
News, Audio, Top Stories

Deputy Pringle calls on Government to reverse counselling service funding decision

18 January 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube