Tusla committed to maintaining counselling service in Letterkenny

Tusla says it is committed to working with the Raphoe Diocesan Pastoral Services to maintain counselling services in Letterkenny.

Senior officials from the Child and Family Agency met with the service this week.

Following what has been described as a productive meeting, Tusla has committed to continue to work with the counselling service to help them resolve current financial operational issues and to develop a sustainability plan and ensure necessary clinical governance and oversight of operations are in place.

The Agency will engage with other key stakeholders to support the service which it provides funding for, in order for it to continue to provide vital counselling supports across Donegal.

Gerry Hone, Regional Chief Officer West North West, Tusla says he is fully aware of the significance of the counselling services and conscious of how the closure of it would affect local communities.

Mr Hone says the Agency will also look at how existing funding can be utilised to continue to provide essential supports.

Full Statement:

Tusla – Child and Family Agency is committed to working with Raphoe Diocesan Pastoral Services to maintain the important counselling services they provide in communities across Donegal and to support the organisation going forward.

Senior officials from Tusla met with Raphoe Diocesan Pastoral Services yesterday, Tuesday 16th January. Following a productive meeting the Agency has committed to continue to work with the organisation to help them resolve current financial operational issues and to develop a sustainability plan and ensure necessary clinical governance and oversight of operations are in place. The Agency will engage with other key stakeholders to support the service, in order for it to continue to provide vital counselling supports across the county.

Tusla provides funding to Raphoe Diocesan Pastoral Services for counselling services to children, young people and families in Donegal, which includes a core budget and other additional payments which have been provided to help address the growing demand for the service countywide and the current waiting lists.

Speaking about the situation, Gerry Hone, Regional Chief Officer West North West, Tusla said: “I am fully aware of the significance of the counselling services provided by the Raphoe Diocesan Pastoral Services to communities across Donegal. We are committed to working with the organisation to help them to develop a sustainability plan so that they can continue to provide these important services in the area.

We are conscious of how the closure of this service would affect local communities and the concern that this has caused across the county. We will also look at how existing funding can be utilised to continue to provide essential supports.”