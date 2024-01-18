Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Unique fish tasting experience opens in Killybegs

A unique fish tasting experience has launched in Killybegs.

Shines Seafood recently opened the new tourist attraction at its shop on the pier in the town with support from Bord Iascaigh Mhara and the Brexit Blue Economy Enterprise Development Scheme.

Shines Seafood business in Killybegs has opened an interpretive centre offering a unique fish tasting experience, and the opportunity to learn more about fish.

More than €13,600 in grant aid was provided for the project under the Brexit Blue Economy Enterprise Development Scheme.

Ciara Shine, who works in the business with her father and mother says they came up with the idea for the interpretive centre offering a fish tasting experience using Irish tuna, Irish mackerel and Irish sardines, in addition to audio visual aids to educate people about seafood.

It’s hoped the centre will be a huge attraction for those arriving in Killybegs off cruise ships.

