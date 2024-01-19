Calls for road layout change on Pearse Road to help struggling businesses

The Mayor of Letterkenny Municipal District says businesses on Pearse Road in the town are struggling, and it’s imperative that Donegal County Council make changes to the road lay-out there in order to make the area more approachable.

In particular, Cllr Bradley wants the traffic island beside McDonalds on the junction of Pearse Road and Paddy Harte Road to be replaced.

He says that was intended to be a temporary measure, but it has been allowed to become a permanent fixture, and that needs to change, particularly as there is a planning application in for apartments on a vacant site at the other side of the road: