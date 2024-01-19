Dail told ‘totally inappropriate’ for child maintenance to be assessed as means in social welfare tests

The Dail has been told that it is totally inappropriate for child maintenance to be assessed as means in social welfare tests.

Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle says a review of child maintenance being counted as income is long overdue.

He says, particularly for one parent families, this is deeply unfair with recent findings by Growing Up in Ireland revealing higher levels of disadvantage amongst one-parent families.

Deputy Pringle was speaking in the Dail on the Social Welfare (Liable Relatives and Child Maintenance) Bill 2023: