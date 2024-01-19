Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Dail told ‘totally inappropriate’ for child maintenance to be assessed as means in social welfare tests

The Dail has been told that it is totally inappropriate for child maintenance to be assessed as means in social welfare tests.

Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle says a review of child maintenance being counted as income is long overdue.

He says, particularly for one parent families, this is deeply unfair with recent findings by Growing Up in Ireland revealing higher levels of disadvantage amongst one-parent families.

Deputy Pringle was speaking in the Dail on the Social Welfare (Liable Relatives and Child Maintenance) Bill 2023:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Arrest
News, Top Stories

Two arrested following armed robbery in Rathmullen

19 January 2024
psni logo
News, Top Stories

PSNI urge drivers to take ‘extreme caution’

19 January 2024
413035662_862976665829256_220415555568188834_n
News, Audio, Top Stories

More industrial action could be on the cards for NI

19 January 2024
candle
News, Top Stories

Post-mortem to take place today for Dublin explosion victim

19 January 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Arrest
News, Top Stories

Two arrested following armed robbery in Rathmullen

19 January 2024
psni logo
News, Top Stories

PSNI urge drivers to take ‘extreme caution’

19 January 2024
413035662_862976665829256_220415555568188834_n
News, Audio, Top Stories

More industrial action could be on the cards for NI

19 January 2024
candle
News, Top Stories

Post-mortem to take place today for Dublin explosion victim

19 January 2024
Thomas Dail
News, Audio, Top Stories

Dail told ‘totally inappropriate’ for child maintenance to be assessed as means in social welfare tests

19 January 2024
speed ramp
News, Audio, Top Stories

Council urged to install speed ramps to enhance safety in Ramelton area

19 January 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube