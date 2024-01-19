Donegal ladies begin campaign in Laois – John McNulty

The Donegal Ladies start life in Division 2 of the National Football League this Sunday afternoon away to Laois.

Manager John McNulty is without several experienced players for the year ahead with Niamh Hegarty, Nicole McLaughlin, Emer Gallagher, Karen Guthrie and Gerladine McLaughlin opting out of the 2024 season.

The county boss has Niamh McLaughlin back from Australia and Katy Herron has also committed to another campaign.

McNulty is in his first year at the helm and despite some household names absent he says there is a committed panel in place.