European Parliament publish draft report on Donegal DCB fact finding trip

The European Parliament Petitions committee has published its draft report on the fact finding fieldtrip to Donegal which took place in October.

The findings will be discussed at the petitions committee in Brussels on Tuesday.

The draft report contains six recommendation to local, regional and national authorities of Ireland and to the European Commission, one of which relates to the Defective Concrete Block Redress Scheme.

Midlands North West MEP Luke Ming Flanagan says European Parliament is telling the Irish Government to get it’s act together:

