FAI Junior Cup Preview – Gavin Cullen, Stephen McConnell & Gary Duffy

The FAI Junior Cup action continues this weekend for three clubs from the north west chasing a place in the last 16.

Cockhill Celtic are first up on Saturday against Limerick’s Ashkeaton/Kilcornan at 1pm at the Charlie O’Donnell Sports Ground.

Letterkenny Rovers are in Galway to take on Mervue United at 4pm on Saturday while Buncrana Hearts host Dublin outfit Harding United on Sunday with the kick off at 2pm.

The games are all going ahead at the moment depsite the current poor conditions this week.

Chirs Ashmore has been looking ahead to the games with the managers of the three clubs in action

Cockhill Celtic Manager Gavin Cullen.

–

Letterkenny Rovers boss Stephen McConnell.

–

Buncrana Manager Gary Duffy.