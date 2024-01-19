Four changes for Donegal ahead of Derry meeting

There’s four changes in the Donegal line up for Saturday’s Dr McKenna Cup Final with Derry at Healy Park in Omagh.

Gavin Mulreaney is given a first start in goals under Jim McGuinness.

Brendan McCole and Kevin McGettigan are returned to the full back line and Peader Mogan is also installed at 7.

Shaun Patton, Donal Mac Giolla Bhríde, Stephen McMenamin and Jeac Mac Ceallabhuí drop to the bench from the semi final win over Monaghan.

There is a positional change in midfield with Ciaran Moore moving to the half forward line as Ciaran Thompson slots in.

The McKenna Cup Final between Donegal and Derry will be live on Highland from Healy Park with Oisin Kelly and Brendan Devenney in association with Highland Motors Letterkenny.