Gardai issue warning ahead of lambing season

Gardai in Donegal have issued a warning to dog owners to keep their pet under control at all times ahead of lambing season.

They say by being a responsible dog owner you can help prevent vicious attacks on defenceless sheep and their lambs.

Last year there were a number of sheep kills and worrying in the county.

Gardai are asking dog owners to not let their dogs roam and keep them away from lambing ewes as they are easily distressed.

They’re warning also that if your dog attacks animals on someone’s land, you may be liable for damages and could face prosecution.

The farmer also has the right to shoot any animal that is worrying their livestock.

Gardai in Donegal are appealing to dog owners to secure your dog, have it microchipped and registered with your vet and keep pets under effectual control.

