Derry Manager Mickey Harte has made two changes ahead of Saturday’s Dr McKenna Cup Final against Donegal.

All Star defender Conor McCluskey gets a first start under Harte taking the place of Dan Higgins.

The other change in the full forward line sees Niall Lougran get the nod ahead of Ben McCarron.

The McKenna Cup Final between Donegal and Derry will be live on Highland from Healy Park with Oisin Kelly and Brendan Devenney in association with Highland Motors Letterkenny. Throw in 5pm.