Post-mortem to take place today for Dublin explosion victim

A post-mortem will be carried out today on the body of a man killed during an explosion at a homeless hostel in Dublin.

The scene of the blast is being forensically examined.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene of an explosion at a homeless shelter on Little Britain Street shortly after 3pm yesterday.

A man in his 30’s was pronounced dead at the scene.

The explosion was confined to one room within the property, and no one else was injured.

In total, 5 fire engines attended the scene, along with staff from ESB Networks and Gas Networks Ireland.

The precise cause of the explosion is being investigated, and the Garda Technical Bureau is carrying out a forensic and technical examination with help from the Army bomb disposal team.

A post-mortem examination will be carried out by the State Pathologist at Dublin City Morgue today on the body of the man who died .

De Paul has confirmed all of the people who lived in the homeless shelter were safely evacuated and alternative accommodation for them has been found.