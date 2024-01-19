Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Post-mortem to take place today for Dublin explosion victim

A post-mortem will be carried out today on the body of a man killed during an explosion at a homeless hostel in Dublin.

The scene of the blast is being forensically examined.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene of an explosion at a homeless shelter on Little Britain Street shortly after 3pm yesterday.

A man in his 30’s was pronounced dead at the scene.

The explosion was confined to one room within the property, and no one else was injured.

In total, 5 fire engines attended the scene, along with staff from ESB Networks and Gas Networks Ireland.

The precise cause of the explosion is being investigated, and the Garda Technical Bureau is carrying out a forensic and technical examination with help from the Army bomb disposal team.

A post-mortem examination will be carried out by the State Pathologist at Dublin City Morgue today on the body of the man who died .

De Paul has confirmed all of the people who lived in the homeless shelter were safely evacuated and alternative accommodation for them has been found.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Arrest
News, Top Stories

Two arrested following armed robbery in Rathmullen

19 January 2024
psni logo
News, Top Stories

PSNI urge drivers to take ‘extreme caution’

19 January 2024
413035662_862976665829256_220415555568188834_n
News, Audio, Top Stories

More industrial action could be on the cards for NI

19 January 2024
candle
News, Top Stories

Post-mortem to take place today for Dublin explosion victim

19 January 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Arrest
News, Top Stories

Two arrested following armed robbery in Rathmullen

19 January 2024
psni logo
News, Top Stories

PSNI urge drivers to take ‘extreme caution’

19 January 2024
413035662_862976665829256_220415555568188834_n
News, Audio, Top Stories

More industrial action could be on the cards for NI

19 January 2024
candle
News, Top Stories

Post-mortem to take place today for Dublin explosion victim

19 January 2024
Thomas Dail
News, Audio, Top Stories

Dail told ‘totally inappropriate’ for child maintenance to be assessed as means in social welfare tests

19 January 2024
speed ramp
News, Audio, Top Stories

Council urged to install speed ramps to enhance safety in Ramelton area

19 January 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube