Services update for Derry City and Strabane District Council

Derry City and Strabane District Council is advising the public that the ongoing severe weather conditions is impacting on a number of services today, Friday, 19 January.

In the interests of the health and safety of staff and the public, our early morning refuse collection services was suspended but since been resumed. Our teams will be out in areas that can be safely accessed. We continue to advise ouseholders to leave out their bins out as normal and our teams will endeavour to service them when it is safe to do so over the coming days. We will have crews out on Saturday and next week in an effort to catch up on collections that have been missed. Please be patient.

All of our Cemeteries will remain closed to the public on Friday and will open to facilitate funerals only. Opening arrangements will be reviewed as conditions improve and safe for public access.

The public are advised to expect some disruption to Recycling Centres across the Council area today, we are currently working to get the main three centres at Pennyburn, Strahans Road and Strathfoyle open later this morning and will review the others as the day progresses. Further updates on this will be provided as soon as its available.

Our bulky waste service is not operational and residents that have collections booked will be contacted to rearrange.

Early morning streetscape operations at 6am were postponed and will commence once it is deemed safe.

In the interests of health and safety all Council grass pitches are closed today and will remain closed this weekend due to the poor weather conditions. User groups are being contacted directly. In terms of our outdoor sports facilities and courts these are subject to regular inspections and again user groups will be contacted directly.

While the majority of Council parks, greenways and play areas are open, the public are asked to note that the pathways will be slippy and caution must be taken by users. Some of the Council play parks which are locked overnight will only open when it is safe to do so.

While all of our Leisure centres will remain open, users are asked to check with their centre directly in relation to specific classes and events.

The current status in relation to our Community Centre provision is stated below –

COCM facilities Facilities update for Friday 19th Ballymagroarty MUGA Closed due to weather conditions Bishop Street Community Centre Contact the Centre for Opening times Carnhill Community Centre Closed due to weather conditions Central Drive Community Centre Closed due to weather conditions Clady Community Hall Closed due to weather conditions Fanad Drive Community Centre Closed due to weather conditions Galliagh Community Center Closed due to weather conditions Glebe Community Centre Closed due to weather conditions Glenview Community Centre Open as normal Irish St Community Centre Closed due to weather conditions Kildrum Gardens Community Centre Closed due to weather conditions Lettershandoney Community Centre Closed due to weather conditions Lincoln Courts Community Centre Open 9am to 1pm Oakland Park CC & Pavilion Closed due to weather conditions Shantallow Community Centre Open as Normal Springhill Closed due to weather conditions Top of The Hill Community Centre Open as Normal Tullyally Community Centre Open 10am to 12pm Victoria Bridge CC Closed

Updates on any services affected will be provided on the Council’s social media platforms or on the website at – https://www.derrystrabane.com/news/council-service-update-weather