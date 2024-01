Two men in their 20s have been arrested following an armed robbery in Rathmullan.

It happened at a business premises on Pound Street yesterday evening.

Gardaí say that around 7pm a man entered the premises armed with a knife and threatened staff.

He left with a large sum of money.

No-one was injured.

During investigations, Milford Gardaí arrested two men and recovered both the money and weapon.

The men are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.