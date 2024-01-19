Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Uncertainty remains for residents of Radharc na Sleibhte


A Carndonagh councillor says that uncertainty still hangs over the heads of the residents at Radharc na Sleibhte about the facility’s future.

It December, the closure of the mental health residential and respite centre was proposed as part of the planned reconfiguration of the Donegal Mental Health Service.

Cllr. Albert Doherty says while a letter was sent to elected members and members of the Regional Health Forum, there were no timelines or firm plans for the present day.

Cllr. Doherty the process has shown a lack of human compassion to vulnerable members of the community:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

mentalhealth
Audio, News, Top Stories

Uncertainty remains for residents of Radharc na Sleibhte

19 January 2024
Arrest
News, Top Stories

Two arrested following armed robbery in Rathmullen

19 January 2024
psni logo
News, Top Stories

PSNI urge drivers to take ‘extreme caution’

19 January 2024
413035662_862976665829256_220415555568188834_n
News, Audio, Top Stories

More industrial action could be on the cards for NI

19 January 2024
Advertisement

Related News

mentalhealth
Audio, News, Top Stories

Uncertainty remains for residents of Radharc na Sleibhte

19 January 2024
Arrest
News, Top Stories

Two arrested following armed robbery in Rathmullen

19 January 2024
psni logo
News, Top Stories

PSNI urge drivers to take ‘extreme caution’

19 January 2024
413035662_862976665829256_220415555568188834_n
News, Audio, Top Stories

More industrial action could be on the cards for NI

19 January 2024
candle
News, Top Stories

Post-mortem to take place today for Dublin explosion victim

19 January 2024
Thomas Dail
News, Audio, Top Stories

Dail told ‘totally inappropriate’ for child maintenance to be assessed as means in social welfare tests

19 January 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube