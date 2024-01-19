Uncertainty remains for residents of Radharc na Sleibhte



A Carndonagh councillor says that uncertainty still hangs over the heads of the residents at Radharc na Sleibhte about the facility’s future.

It December, the closure of the mental health residential and respite centre was proposed as part of the planned reconfiguration of the Donegal Mental Health Service.

Cllr. Albert Doherty says while a letter was sent to elected members and members of the Regional Health Forum, there were no timelines or firm plans for the present day.

Cllr. Doherty the process has shown a lack of human compassion to vulnerable members of the community: