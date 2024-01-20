Armed and masked men make threats at sports club and licensed premises in Dungiven

Police in County Derry are investigating two incidents of armed and masked men entering premises and making threats last night.

It was reported around 7.20pm that a number of masked, one of whom was believed to be armed with a hand gun had entered a sports club in the Garvagh Road area and made threats before making off. Police received a further report around 9.00pm that masked men had entered a licensed premises on Main Street and again made threats before leaving.

There are no reports of any injuries.

Detectives say their investigations are ongoing, and they’re appealing for information.