Donegal Junior League: Erne Wanderers suffer rare defeat

Finn Travel Saturday Division 3 leaders Erne Wanderers suffered a rare defeat as they lost 1-0 away to Fanad United in the big upset of the day.
A round up of Saturday’s results is below
|Saturday 20th January, 2024
|Glencar Inn Saturday D1
|St Catherines FC Reserves
|2
|vs
|1
|Arranmore United
|Old Orchard Saturday D2
|Ballybofey United
|4
|vs
|3
|Gweedore Celtic
|Finn Travel Saturday D3
|Gweedore United
|3
|vs
|1
|Drumkeen United
|Fanad United
|1
|vs
|0
|Erne Wanderers FC
|FAI Junior Cup
|Mervue United
|2
|vs
|3
|Letterkenny Rovers
|Ulster Shield
|Glencar Celtic
|3
|vs
|2
|Fintown Harps AFC
|Oldtown Celtic
|5
|vs
|2
|Bo