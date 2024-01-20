Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal Junior League: Erne Wanderers suffer rare defeat

Finn Travel Saturday Division 3 leaders Erne Wanderers suffered a rare defeat as they lost 1-0 away to Fanad United in the big upset of the day.

A round up of Saturday’s results is below

Saturday 20th January, 2024
Glencar Inn Saturday D1
St Catherines FC Reserves 2 vs 1 Arranmore United
Old Orchard Saturday D2
Ballybofey United 4 vs 3 Gweedore Celtic
Finn Travel Saturday D3
Gweedore United 3 vs 1 Drumkeen United
Fanad United 1 vs 0 Erne Wanderers FC
FAI Junior Cup
Mervue United 2 vs 3 Letterkenny Rovers
Ulster Shield
Glencar Celtic 3 vs 2 Fintown Harps AFC
Oldtown Celtic 5 vs 2 Bo
