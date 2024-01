Mickey Harte’s Derry retained the Dr. McKenna Cup title as they overcame Donegal by 0-12 to 0-6 in difficult wet and windy conditions at O’Neill’s Healy Park in Omagh.

Derry led by 0-5 to 0-3 at the interval.

Jim McGuinness’ side struggled to narrow the deficit in the second half and Derry, with Shane McGuigan scoring six points, were deserved winners.

Match commentator Oisin Kelly and analyst Brendan Devenney summed up the evening’s action after the final whistle.