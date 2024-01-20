FAI Junior Cup – Cockhill Celtic cruise into the last 16

Donegal soccer kingpins Cockhill Celtic cruised through to the sixth round of the FAI Junior Cup as they defeated Limerick side Askeaton-Kilcornan 5-0 at the Charlie O’Donnell Sports Grounds outside Buncrana.

Cockhill, who reached the FAI Intermediate Cup Final last year, were good value for their win – and even missed a first half penalty when Garbhan Friel’s spot-kick struck the woodwork.

Gavin Cullen’s side led by 2-0 at the interval thanks to headers from Friel and Adam McLaughlin.

Jason Bradley got the third early in the second half while Liam Grant and Luke Rudden got two late goals for the Inishowen Premier Division side.

Diarmaid Doherty summed up the game on Highland Radio Saturday Sport as the final whistle went at the Charlie O’Donnell Sports Grounds.