FAI Junior Cup: Letterkenny Rovers win thriller in Galway to reach last 16

Letterkenny Rovers are into the sixth round of the FAI Junior Cup after a thrilling 3-2 win away to Galway side Mervue United.

Twice Rovers led only for the Fahy’s Field side to come back and level things.

Rovers got their third and decisive goal early in the second half through Zach Gorman.

But it was backs to the walls stuff for much of the second half and Rovers had to play the closing stages with ten men after Joel Gorman picked up a second yellow card. Blake Forkan made a number of vital saves as the Stephen McConnell side held on for victory and a place in the last 16.

Mike Rafferty filed this full-time report: