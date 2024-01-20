Institute to top; great win for Strabane Athletic

Two goals from Mikhail Kennedy steered Institute to a 2-0 home win over Ballyclare Comrades and three points that lifts them over Dundela to the summit of the Irish League Championship.

The former Dergview and Crusaders striker – who was on Charlton Athletic’s youth books for several years – netted in each half.

Former Harps striker BJ Banda came on as a substitute for ‘Stute whose starting line-up also included St. Johnston man Shane McGinty.

Elsewhere, Strabane Athletic notched up a great 2-1 away win against East Belfast FC in the IFA Intermediate Cup third round.