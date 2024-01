More needs to be done to come to the aid of a struggling hospitality sector.

That according to South Donegal Deputy Marian Harkin.

She says every week more businesses are being left with no option but to close down in the face of rising costs.

Speaking in the Dail in recent days, Deputy Harkin says a lack of available beds is adding additional pressure on businesses:

In his response, Minister Daragh O’Brien says the government has supported businesses consistently over the past number of years: