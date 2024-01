Cockhill Celtic, the favourites to win the FAI Junior Cup, are through to the last 16 after getting the better of Limerick side Ashkeaton-Kilcornan.

The Inishowen League side won 5-0 with goals from Garbhan Friel, Adam McLaughlin, Jason Breslin, Liam Grant andLuke Rudden.

After the game, Diarmaid Doherty got the views of Cockhill manager Gavin Cullen.

He also spoke with the hugely experienced Peter Doherty.