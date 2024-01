Derry manager Mickey Harte watched his side retain the Dr. McKenna Cup with a 0-12 to 0-6 win over Donegal in very tricky wet and windy conditions at O’Neill’s Healy Park in Omagh.

For the new Derry boss, it has been a case of hitting the ground running and he was well pleased with much of what he saw. Derry have some momentum going into the NFL campaign.

He gave his thoughts after the game.