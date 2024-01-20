RSA issues road safety weather alert ahead of Storm Isha

Updated – Road Safety Weather Alert – Orange and Yellow Weather Warnings for Storm Isha

20 January 2024 – The Road Safety Authority (RSA) is asking road users to exercise caution while using the roads on Sunday 21 January and Monday 22 January as Met Éireann have issued Orange and Yellow Weather Warnings for Storm Isha where wet and windy weather is expected for Sunday where heavy rain will spread from the southwest and there will be strong to near gale force winds. There will be very strong southwest to west winds with severe and damaging gusts.

The Orange Wind Warnings are for Donegal from 5pm Sunday to 5am Monday and for Carlow, Dublin, Kilkenny, Longford, Louth, Wexford, Wicklow, Cavan, Monaghan, Munster and Connacht from 5pm Sunday to 2am Monday. There will be very strong southwest to west winds with severe and damaging gusts and this has the potential to cause to cause very large coastal waves with wave overtopping, very difficult travelling conditions, fallen trees and damage to power lines

The Yellow Wind Warnings are for Ireland from 11am Sunday to 4am Monday where there will be very strong and gusty southwest winds and heavy rainfall and these winds have potential to cause significant coastal waves, difficult travelling conditions, debris, and loose objects becoming displaced.

Road users in areas affected by the Orange Warning are advised to check local traffic and weather conditions before setting out on a journey.

The following advice is being given to road users on foot of the weather warnings. Motorists:

Drivers need to slow down and allow a greater braking distance between themselves and the vehicle in front in wet weather conditions. This is especially important on high-speed roads such as dual carriageways and motorways where there is increased danger of aquaplaning.

Take special care when driving behind goods vehicles, as they generate a considerable amount of spray, which reduces your visibility. Hold back to where you can see their mirrors.

If the road ahead is flooded, choose another route. Do not attempt to drive through it. Flooded roads that appear shallow could be deeper than you think. The verge may have subsided and there may also be trees or branches that have fallen that may not be visible.

Road users should always follow recommended routes and obey signs closing roads to traffic that have been put there by the local council or An Garda Síochána.

After going through water, drive slowly with your foot on the brake pedal for a short distance – this helps to dry the brakes.

Be Safe. Be Seen. Drive with dipped headlights at all times to ensure that you are visible and that you can see other road users.

Beware of objects being blown out onto the road. Expect the unexpected.

Watch out for falling / fallen debris on the road and vehicles veering across the road.

Control of a vehicle may be affected by strong cross winds. High-sided vehicles and motorcyclists are particularly vulnerable to strong winds

Drivers should allow extra space between themselves and vulnerable road users such as people cycling and motorcyclists as they may be blown off course by strong winds.

Advice to Pedestrians, people cycling, and motorcyclists:

Walk on the right-hand side of the road, facing traffic if there are no footpaths.

People cycling should ensure that they and their bike are visible to other road users by investing in a good set of front and rear lights (white at the front, red at the back) and by wearing clothes that help you be seen on your bike. Consider wearing high visibility material.

Take extra care when crossing the road or cycling in extremely windy conditions, as a sudden gust of wind could blow you into the path of an oncoming vehicle.

Be Safe. Be Seen. Visibility and light are reduced in poor weather conditions. Keep safe by making sure you can be seen. Wear bright clothing and consider wearing high visibility material.

For advice on severe weather driving tips, please see severe weather advice on the RSA website or check out the RSA Facebook and Twitter pages.

Please also see our severe weather warning videos created in collaboration with Teresa Mannion here.

See advice for driving on flooded roads here and some advice on driving in strong winds here.

For more weather updates, visit Met Eireann’s website: www.met.ie