University of Galway students seek government action on rising rents

Students in Galway want government to protect them from unscrupulous landlords and rising rents.

University of Galway Student Union President Dean Kenny says almost 20% of students in the city live in digs, which are totally unregulated.

Many others are paying almost 1000 euro a month for on-campus accommodation.

It comes after Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris yesterday announced plans for 521 beds in DCU and Maynooth University.

The Galway SU President says this doesn’t even scratch the surface………………

