We did not see enough attacking moments – McGuinness reflects on Dr. McKenna Cup Final defeat

Donegal manager Jim McGuinness felt his side had not produced enough attacking moments in their 0-12 to 0-6 Dr. McKenna Cup final defeat against Derry.

He also felt that they “did not bring the fingerprint” that they had in other games recently. That said, he has still been able to blood a number of new players during the pre-season competition.

Donegal, like Derry, were missing a number of key players, but he hopes several of them will be back for the start of the National Football League campaign.

After the match, McGuinness gave his thoughts to Brendan Devenney.