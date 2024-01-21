Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Buncrana Hearts advance to FAI Junior Cup Last 16

Buncrana Hearts are into the FAI Junior Cup Last 16 after they beat Harding United 3-1 on Sunday afternoon.

Goals from Eoin Murphy, Shaunie Bradley and an own goal helped Gary Duffy’s side through.

Chris Ashmore has the full time report…

Harry Blaney Bridge
Harry Blaney Bridge closed to high sided vehicles as council urges people to stay safe

21 January 2024
Power Check
How to check for the latest updates from ESB networks

21 January 2024
McGlynns flooding
Flooding in Castlefinn this evening as Storm Isha draws near

21 January 2024
TV licence
TV licence may be scrapped and replaced with levy on household bills

21 January 2024
