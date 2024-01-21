Buncrana Hearts advance to FAI Junior Cup Last 16

Buncrana Hearts are into the FAI Junior Cup Last 16 after they beat Harding United 3-1 on Sunday afternoon.
Goals from Eoin Murphy, Shaunie Bradley and an own goal helped Gary Duffy’s side through.
Chris Ashmore has the full time report…
