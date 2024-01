Glen of Derry have gone one better this year and captured the All Ireland Senior Club Football title.

Last year’s beaten finalists came from behind to beat St Brigids of Roscommon in the decider at Croke Park.

Derry’s Conor Glass scored the all important goal in a 2-10 to 1-12 victory.

After the game Michael McMullan got the thoughts of Glen manager Malachy O’Rourke but first Conor Glass…