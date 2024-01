Flooding is being reported in the centre of Castlefinn this evening, with fears that the impending Storm Isha may exacerbate the situation.

Fire Service personnel are on hand to pump the water.

Local Councillor Gary Doherty says this has happened close to McGlynn’s Restaurant in the centre of Castlefinn, an area where multiple floods have occurred in recent years.

He says action is needed to address this problem……..