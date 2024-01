Buncrana Hearts booked their place in the Last 16 of the FAI Junior Cup after they beat Harding United 3-1 on Sunday afternoon.

Eoin Murphy started the Buncrana fightback after they trailed 1-0 at the break.

An own goal and a Shaunie Bradley header completed the comeback for Gary Duffy’s side.

After the game, Buncrana Hearts boss Gary Duffy told Chris Ashmore he wasn’t happy with his sides performance.