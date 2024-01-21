Harry Blaney Bridge closed to high sided vehicles as council urges people to stay safe

Due to Strong Winds, Donegal County Council says the Harry Blaney Bridge over Mulroy Bay is closed to high sided vehicles.

It comes as winds grow in strength ahead of the height of Storm Isha later tonight.

Meanwhile, Donegal County Council is stressing the need for care this evening and tonight.

Status Red Wind Warning- Donegal County Council is urging members of the public to take extra care as Storm Isha approaches

A Status Red Wind Warning was issued by Met Éireann this morning and will be in effect in Donegal from 9pm this evening until 1am Monday morning,

Storm Isha will bring “very strong southwest winds with severe and damaging gusts” according to Met Éireann creating a risk of large waves along coastal paths, loose debris and difficult driving conditions. Winds during storm Isha will penetrate further inland and countywide, and will not just be confined to coastal areas.

A Status Yellow Wind warning is currently in place until 4pm with a Status Orange Wind warning in place for Donegal from 4pm this afternoon.

There is also a Status Red Marine warning in place from 5pm this evening until the early hours of Monday for stormy weather from Loop Head to Rossan Point to Fair Head, with winds expected to reach storm force 10 or “violent” storm force 11.

Gale force winds associated with Storm Isha accompanied by heavy rain will bring challenging conditions across Donegal. The very strong wind has the potential to cause fallen trees, damage to power lines and difficult travelling conditions.

During this period of inclement weather, the public are being urged to exercise extreme caution –

Stay away from all coastal areas for the duration of the Met Éireann warnings

Do not travel unless it is absolutely essential. All road users should be aware of the potential for hazardous travelling conditions. Motorists should slow down and be aware of the dangers of fallen trees and debris. High sided vehicles, cyclists and motorcyclists are particularly vulnerable during this time.

It is critical that people never ever touch or approach fallen wires, stay safe and stay clear of fallen or damaged electricity wires, and contact ESB Networks at 1800 372 999. Use the PowerCheck App to check for reconnection times if your electricity is cut.

Check transport websites for updates

Keep your mobile phone charged

Ensure any items left outdoors are stored away or securely tied down.

Donegal County Council have pre-deployed sandbags in a number of high risk areas and further sandbags are ready to be deployed if required. Roads Service, Fire Service and Civil Defence crews are at a heightened state of readiness in the event of local responses being required during this storm event.

Donegal County Council’s Severe Weather Assessment Team are keeping the approaching weather pattern under review and will continue to monitor all local conditions as Storm Isha progresses.

Donegal County Council can be contacted during normal business hours on 074 91 53900 and in the event of an out-of-hours emergency the Council’s Road Service/Housing Department can be contacted on 074 91 72288. For emergencies requiring the assistance of the Fire Service call 999 or 112.

The public are asked to keep up to date with the current weather warnings and in particular any change in the status warning for their area.

You can keep up to date on conditions in your area by signing up for free alerts to your phone by registering at www.mapalerter.com/donegal or by following Donegal County Council on Facebook or on X (Twitter) @DonegalCouncil.