NTA working on Letterkenny Town Bus as part of a sustainable transport network

Local councillors have been told the National Transport Authority is currently developing an implementation plan for a new Letterkenny Town Bus Service as envisaged in the local transport plan adopted by Donegal County Council two months ago.

Members of Letterkenny Milford Municipal District were briefed this week after Mayor Cllr Kevin Bradley sought an update.

They were told the National Transport Authority is currently planning a Sustainable Transport Network for Letterkenny Town through the provision of local Bus Paths and interchanges.

The future Town Bus Service will be designed to compliment other Urban Realm, street and Active travel schemes within the Town. The planning phase also includes for the integration of local and interurban services within Letterkenny.

The planned provision of the town bus service, including Level of service, is included in the Letterkenny Transportation plan which was approved in November, and emerging preferred routes for a future service have been identified. A review of potential future stop locations, including assessment of where routes overlap active travel schemes, is currently underway.