Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

NTA working on Letterkenny Town Bus as part of a sustainable transport network

Local councillors have been told the National Transport Authority is currently developing an implementation plan for a new Letterkenny Town Bus Service as envisaged in the local transport plan adopted by Donegal County Council two months ago.

Members of Letterkenny Milford Municipal District were briefed this week after Mayor Cllr Kevin Bradley sought an update.

They were told the National Transport Authority is currently planning a Sustainable Transport Network for Letterkenny Town through the provision of local Bus Paths and interchanges.

The future Town Bus Service will be designed to compliment other Urban Realm, street and Active travel schemes within the Town. The planning phase also includes for the integration of local and interurban services within Letterkenny.

The planned provision of the town bus service, including Level of service, is included in the Letterkenny Transportation plan which was approved in November, and emerging preferred routes for a future service have been identified. A review of potential future stop locations, including assessment of where routes overlap active travel schemes, is currently underway.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Uisce Eireann
News, Top Stories

Water outages possible

21 January 2024
donegal county council logo large
News, Top Stories

“Heightened state of readiness” as Donegal County Council monitoring progress of Storm Isha

21 January 2024
met sun 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Red wind alert issued for Donegal from 9pm tonight

21 January 2024
Draft Letterkenny Plan and Local Transport Plan 2023-2029
News, Top Stories

NTA working on Letterkenny Town Bus as part of a sustainable transport network

21 January 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Uisce Eireann
News, Top Stories

Water outages possible

21 January 2024
donegal county council logo large
News, Top Stories

“Heightened state of readiness” as Donegal County Council monitoring progress of Storm Isha

21 January 2024
met sun 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Red wind alert issued for Donegal from 9pm tonight

21 January 2024
Draft Letterkenny Plan and Local Transport Plan 2023-2029
News, Top Stories

NTA working on Letterkenny Town Bus as part of a sustainable transport network

21 January 2024
Glencar Road 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

McMonagle seeks ramp to slow down traffic on Letterkenny’s Glencar Road

21 January 2024
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Armed and masked men make threats at sports club and licensed premises in Dungiven

20 January 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube