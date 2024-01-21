Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Storm Isha update

Over 10,000 homes and businesses are without power in Donegal tonight as Storm Isha lashes the North West. In most cases, ESB Networks are suggesting 6pm tomorrow as a restoration time, but that’s likely to be revised based on the storm’s progress

There are numerous reports of trees and poles down, as well as other debris.

A Red Weather warning is in place until 1am, with people urged to stay indoors and  not to travel.

There are numerous reports of trees down across the county,  the Letterkenny to Ramelton Road is blocked between Tara Court and Thorndale due to fallen trees and Donegal County Council says it is unlikely to be reopened before 2pm tomorrow. Local diversions are in place.

The Harry Blaney Bridge over Mulroy Bay which closed to high sided vehicles earlier this evening is now closed to all traffic.

R238 closed at Cloghglass South of Clonmany due to falling trees.

Road Closure in place at North Pole Bar Drumfries on Buncrana Side and at Cloontagh on Clonmany Side

All HGVs to divert Via Carndonagh.

Donegal County Council says in the event of an out-of-hours emergency the Council’s Road Service/Housing Department can be contacted on 074 91 72288.  For emergencies requiring the assistance of the Fire Service call 999 or 112. 

The public are asked to keep up to date with the current weather warnings and in particular any change in the status warning for their area. 

You can keep up to date on conditions in your area by signing up for free alerts to your phone by registering at www.mapalerter.com/donegal or by following Donegal County Council on Facebook or on X (Twitter) @DonegalCouncil.

 

 

 

